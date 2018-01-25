REVEALED: How each secondary school fared as Peterborough ranked ‘below average’ in new school league tables

Have your say

Peterborough has scored a below average result in new school league tables looking at secondary school performance released today (Thursday).

The new-look league tables sees schools ranked on ‘Progress 8’ - a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school.

Peterborough scored -0.07 overall in Progress 8 - rated as ‘below average’ compared to other schools in the country.

For all state funded schools in England, the average score is-0.03.

Progress 8 is the result which schools are now ranked on.

Another new measure is ‘Attainment 8’ - looking at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and maths.

Overall Peterborough scored 42.1 - the English state school average was 46.3.

However, some schools did see success in the city.

See which of our schools were above average and which were below here.