Reading challenge brings big rewards

Pupils at St Botolph’s C of E Primary School in Oundle Road raised a huge £1,100 through a sponsored read.

The children kept their eyes glued to pages for 5,587 minutes (93 hours) after being set the task of reading as much as possible for a week. The money is being spent with Usborne Books to replenish the school’s currently library and classroom stock, with Usborne topping up the final total by £660.

St Botolph’s is supporting the Vision for Reading initiative which was rolled out in Peterborough earlier this year.

Pictured are Sabira Pardhan from Usborne, Christine King from Total Clothing - which donated £250 for new books - and reading teacher Jane Greene. Any school wanting to take advantage of free books should call Sabira on 07976 162366 or email sabirapardhan@gmail.com.