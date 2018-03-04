Reading buddies needed to support literacy at Peterborough schools

Have your say

Volunteers are needed to help inspire reading across Peterborough.

The Reading Buddies scheme promoted by Peterborough City Council, the National Literacy Trust and Vivacity is part of the Vision for Reading in Peterborough, which was launched in January.

The vision establishes reading as a priority for everyone, outlining how the city can work together to ensure that every child in Peterborough enjoys reading and can read well.

Reading buddies will receive full training to enable them to support reading at a local primary school. This could involve providing one-to-one support for children struggling with reading by sharing books, talking about stories and listening to the children read.

No previous experience is required to become a reading buddy.

Volunteers could include parents, business professionals, students, sports coaches or Peterborough residents who are simply passionate about making a difference in their local area.

Those interested in becoming a reading buddy should email sally.atkinson@peterborough.gov.uk.