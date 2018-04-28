Pupils want safer parking

Pupils from a city school have designed two banners to encourage parents to park safely outside the school.

Discovery School in Mountsteven Avenue, Walton, with the Safer Peterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service, held a competition inviting children to design the banners to discourage dangerous or inconsiderate parking. The winners unveiled their banners after a special assembly at the school on Friday. The winners were: Amelia Wright (9), Alina Rasul (9) and Leighan Lenihan (11). Local company Print Solutions printed the banners for free.