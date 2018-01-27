Pupils’ tribute to head

Pupils raised thousands of pounds for Thorpe Hall Hospice in memory of a former head and an English teacher.

Nene Park Academy students and staff have been raising money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice for a number of years in memory of former head Martin Bacon, and Cat Black, former English teacher at the Academy, who were both cared for at the hospice, .

The cheque presentations

Youngsters held a sponsored walk, a pamper evening and other events - raising a total of £8,402.11 - meaning over three years they have raised nearly £20,000.

Principal, Steve Howard, said: “Sue Ryder is a charity close to our hearts and I am incredibly proud of the way in which the whole school community has continued to support this wonderful charity.”