Pupils are getting a healthy start to the day

Children at Winyates Primary School welcomed the team from the local Amazon delivery station at Fletton to celebrate a new funding partnership for their Magic Breakfast club.

The breakfast club founded by charity Magic Breakfast and now supported by Amazon will provide children at the school with a healthy breakfast and start to the day.

The breakfast club at Winyates Primary School is one of 77 schools across the UK to benefit from Amazon funding as part of the company’s ‘Amazon In The Community’ programme, which is focused on giving all children an equal chance at succeeding in today’s digital society.

The Amazon team paid a surprise visit to the school, rolling up their sleeves to help dish up a healthy breakfast of cereals, bagels, toast, juice and milk to fuel pupils for the morning of learning ahead of them.

Magic Breakfast’s founder and chief executive, Carmel McConnell, said: “ It is great having Amazon on our team with this - helping us to reach more of the half a million children who turn up to school too hungry or malnourished to learn”.

Craig Morrison, Amazon delivery station manager, added: “A good primary education plays such an important role in helping kids build the skills and confidence they need to succeed in today’s increasingly high-skilled economy.”

Mrs Lou Scott, from Winyates Primary School, said: “Magic Breakfast provision is having a big impact on our school, with pupils enjoying time each morning to socialise before starting their lessons settled and ready to learn.

She added: “ Winyates Primary School is delighted to be one of the schools whose breakfast provision is supported by Amazon and we look forward to the opportunities this new partnership will bring to the whole school community”.