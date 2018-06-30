Project empowers girls at Peterborough school

A pilot Girl’s Empowerment project was held at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Park Lane.

The 10 week project delivered by Peterborough-based Teaching Circle Ltd, in Stuart House, St John’s Street, looked to inspire the Year 8 pupils to think outside the box and show them there are many routes to reach their goals.

Dream Team actor Arvey Betts presented the awards with headteacher Sean Hayes.

Kusret Hussain, director of education at Teaching Circle, said: “Mr Arvey Betts motivated the young people and asked them about our project once the presentation was over.

“The young people were thrilled to have him come dow,n especially when they found out about his background of playing football, acting in Dream Team and his work in the past motivating young people.”