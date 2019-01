Bellerbys College Cambridge has the most expensive year’s tuition for a pupil costing up to £27,060, while St Mary’s School in Cambridge has the priciest boarding fees at up to £35,562 per year.

1. Bellerbys College Cambridge, Cambridge Day fees per annum: 19,620 - 27,060. Boarding fees per annum: 11,310 - 11,880

2. Abbey College Cambridge, Cambridge Day fees per annum: 19,500 - 23,500. Boarding fees per annum: 16,500 - 23,000

3. Cambridge International School, Cambridge Day fees per annum: 12,318 - 13,860

4. CATS College Cambridge, Cambridge Day fees per annum: 16,785 - 24,990

