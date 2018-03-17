Principal’s pride at Ofsted improvement

The head teacher of a Peterborough school has spoken of her pride after Ofsted inspectors rated it as Good - two years after saying the school Required Improvement.

Bishop Creighton Academy was rated Good in all areas by the inspectors in their latest inspection.

In 2016 the city centre primary school was given the second lowest grade by the inspectors .

Now principal Vicki Redhead said she is proud of the work done to turn the school around.

She said: “I am so proud of all the hard work of our teachers, staff, and pupils who have contributed to this amazing journey of improvement. It is wonderful for our academy to be recognised in this way for the phenomenal progress we have made.

“I would also like to thank Greenwood Academies Trust for all the fantastic support they have provided us with. We will continue to work closely with the Trust to build on our recent successes and ensure we continue to focus on the wellbeing and academic achievement of our pupils.”

The inspectors praised the progress pupils make in English and maths at the school, and said the quality of teaching was ‘good and improving.’

To improve the school even further the school was told to focus on improving attendance, and to continue to improve attainment in reading, writing and maths.

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust which runs the school, said: “This is such fantastic news for Bishop Creighton Academy and the Trust. Everyone at the academy has put in an incredible amount of hard work to reach this point and I’m delighted they have now been recognised by Ofsted for this.”