Primary school league tables: How did your Peterborough school score?
The latest primary school league tables have been released - with two schools sharing top spot in Peterborough.
John Clare Primary in Helpston and The King’s School in Peterborough both saw 93 per cent of pupils reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in their SATS exams, taken at the end of Year 6. But overall 54 per cent of pupils scored the expected score - compared to a national rate of 64 per cent. The figures have been released by the Department for Education today, (Thursday). In the event of a tied score, the schools feature in the order on the Department of Education website.