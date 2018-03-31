Praise for pupil progress at city primary school

A Peterborough primary school has made big improvements with pupils achieving better results, according to Ofsted.

Paston Ridings Primary School has had its rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ bumped up to ‘Good’ after its latest inspection.

Headteacher Joanna Cook with pupils at Paston Ridings Primary School

The Ofsted report praises senior leaders, governors and headteacher Joanna Cook who was appointed to her position in 2014 - the same year the school was told it needed to improve.

Reflecting on the primary’s new rating, she said: “I am delighted with the findings of the report which recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff, governors, pupils, parents and the local community.

“Together we have faced challenging times over the past few years but have never ceased in our mission to be the best we can be.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported Paston Ridings Primary School to become a school the community can now all be proud of.

“We continue to be ambitious for the future and recognise this is part of our journey in ensuring all children have excellent opportunities to learn and develop.”

Inspectors said the progress pupils make in English, maths and other subjects has improved in the last two years, with pupils now better challenged and producing a better standard of work.

Improvements in the consistency of teaching have also helped disadvantaged pupils make better progress.

Ofsted added that the safety and welfare needs of pupils are “very well met,” which means that “vulnerable pupils and their families are well supported.”

The inspectors also noted: “Pupils take pride in their work and their school.

“They behave well and speak respectfully and politely to staff and other pupils.”

Ofsted rates schools in five categories. These are:

. Effectiveness of leadership and management

. Quality of teaching, learning and assessment

. Personal development, behaviour and welfare

. Outcomes for pupils

. Early years provision.

In all five categories Paston Ridings was rated as ‘Good.’

To become an ‘Outstanding’ school Ofsted said a few improvements are needed.

Inspectors said the school needs its curriculum to be more precise about what teachers in every year group should be teaching in each subject; ensure that teachers assess pupils’ progress accurately against the school’s curriculum; and give teachers more opportunity to observe the best practice in the school.

Moreover, the school needs to continue to develop strategies to improve overall attendance.