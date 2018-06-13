PHOTO SPECIAL: Country dancers strut their stuff at Peterborough schools’ festival

The Peterborough School hosted the Peterborough Schools’ Festival of Country Dancing for the third time on Thursday.

Eighteen schools took part and danced to music from local band, Avalon, and Annette Dagless did the calling. It was a fabulously colourful event, with a real carnival atmosphere and the children looking amazing in their costumes.

The evening started with a contribution to Peterborough Cathedral’s 900 celebration, Peterborough Celebrates – all the dancers completed 900 do-si-dos! They did it in Mexican-wave style, with each school doing their do-si-dos one after the other, making it a real spectacle.

Peterborough’s new Mayor cllr Chris Ash and the Mayoress Doreen Roberts were also in attendance to watch the dancing.

Schools who took part:

1. The Peterborough School

2. Newborough C of E Primary School

3. Eye C of E Primary School

4. St. Augustine’s C of E Junior School

5. Highlees Primary School

6. Sacred Heart RC Primary School

7. Dogsthorpe Infant School

8. Heritage Park Primary School

9. Werrington Primary School

10. All Saints C of E Primary School

11. Southfields Primary School

12. Malcolm Sargent Primary School

13. Fulbridge Academy School

14. Old Fletton Primary School

15. Castor CE Primary School

16. Woodston Primary School

17. Middleton Primary School

18. The Duke of Bedford Primary School