PHOTO GALLERY: Peterborough schools’ ‘First Class’ pictures

Back in September Peterborough’s schools welcomed a whole host of new faces into the classrooms.

Over the past few months, the Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer has been visiting every one of those reception classes in the Peterborough City Council LEA and capturing the children’s smiling faces as they complete their first term at school.

Here are just a few of the photographs from that collection of schools, named A-C.

The full set have been printed in this week’s Peterborough Telegraph - in shops now.