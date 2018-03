Have your say

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes has been busy snapping the happy faces of every primary school reception class in the Peterborough City Council LEA.

Here’s the FULL GALLERY as these youngsters start their school journey in 2017/2018.

Let us know about events in your school by emailing news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk

And you can buy a photo by visiting eastmidlandsnewspapers.newsprints.co.uk or clicking here.