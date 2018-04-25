PHOTO GALLERY: Big turnout for village school’s annual fun run

The 15th Barnack Primary School Fun Run took place on Saturday with a Schools’ Challenge, a 2.5k family fun run and a 5k fun run.

Barnack, Copthill, Hampton College, Hampton Vale, Longthorpe, Newark Academy, Peakirk-cum-Glinton, Werrington and William Law competed in the Schools Challenge to crown the fastest girl, boy and schools team across a 2.5k distance.

Headteacher Neil Fowkes said: “Our Schools Challenge continues to be a hugely popular event and this year we welcomed nine schools with over 150 pupils.

“I’m very proud of the Barnack School children with both the girls and the boys teams winning their respective races. The boys had a closely fought competition with Longthorpe, but the girls were in a class of their own taking the team prize and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd individual prizes.”

Race Director Sereena Davey added: “Our 15th Barnack School Fun Run was a great success with support from across the village on an unexpectedly hot day!

“We had the highest number of participants ever with nearly 300 runners taking part across the three races. It’s a real family affair with our youngest competitor aged just three and the oldest aged 71!”

A total of 145 runners competed in the 2.5k or 5k Fun Run distances and all received a medal.