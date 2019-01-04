Peterborough teacher finds fulfilment after swapping high profile graduate scheme for the classroom

Nearly half of us think we would make a good teacher, according to research carried out on behalf of the government’s Get Into Teaching campaign.

But while two in four people say they possess the traits needed to be a successful teacher, many of those interested in a teaching career are not entering the profession.

Jack Austin teaches at Thomas Deacon Academy in Peterborough and is one man bucking this trend. He previously worked as an analyst for a car manufacturer before training with Teach First and swapping the corporate world for the classroom.

He’s never looked back: “I used to spend my time validating documentation for cars. I was on a high profile graduate scheme but I’d spend my time clock watching, sitting down, hardly speaking to anyone.

“It was no stress but no responsibility and no fun. I didn’t feel like I had that much of a future and I wasn’t doing what I enjoyed which all made my life feel just a little meaningless.

“I opted to take the Teach First route into teaching because you’re thrown straight in and that’s the best way to learn. I wanted to be challenged and help all students including those from complex and difficult backgrounds. Having had a career before which didn’t fulfil me, I now know I am very lucky and I feel it.

“No day is the same, I am never ever bored. It’s hard work but I’d take it over my previous career any day. I bumped into a student recently who I hadn’t seen since GCSE results day. When I passed him by chance he came shouting after me just to say thank you. That’s what makes the tough moments worth it.”

Applications are now open for 2019. Head to Teach First’s website to find out more: https://www.teachfirst.org.uk/recruitment-opportunities.