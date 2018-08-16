Peterborough students beat the national average - but city sees drop in A Level scores from last year

Peterborough has remained above the national average for A Level passes - but saw a drop compared to last year’s scores.

With results received from all the city’s 11 secondary schools who had students sitting A levels in 2018, the overall pass rate has remained above the national average at 98.2 per cent – with the national average pass rate standing at 97.6 per cent. It is the fourth year in a row teh city has beaten the national average.

Both outcomes are a slight decline on last year’s results, reflecting changes to the A level courses and the move to exam-only outcomes in many subjects.

The proportion of students achieving higher grades has remained high, with 44.7 per cent of students in Peterborough schools achieving A*-B grades, sustaining last year’s improvement compared to 42.4 per cent in 2016.

Almost 1,000 young people sat A levels or equivalent this summer at secondary schools across Peterborough.

Of 942 students sitting A Levels, 734 of them (77.9 per cent) achieved passes in at least three subjects.

Changes to the qualifications system means that many A-levels have been decided by final exams, with no link to coursework or AS-levels.

This year’s exams in England reflect the latest phase of changes to qualifications, which have cut down on coursework and become ‘decoupled’ from AS-levels.

Jonathan Lewis, Peterborough City Council’s Director of Education, said: “I would like to say a big well done to all the young people who collected their exam results today. The city’s schools are once again above the national average for the number of pupils achieving A-level passes which is fantastic.

“A-levels open up many doors for young people, whether they are remaining in education or training or entering the world of work. I’d like to wish all students the very best for the future as they look ahead and make more decisions about work and further studies.”

Young people who are unsure of their next steps following their A-Level results can get help and advice from the Youth Access Hub at City College Peterborough in Brook Street.

In the hub students can speak to careers advisers from the council, City College Peterborough and a range of other providers about their options. The hub is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout August from 1pm to 4.30pm. Young people can drop in or call (01733) 864500 to book an appointment or (01733) 293897 during the hub’s opening hours.

If you’re ready to study for an apprenticeship, then a good place to start is the website for young people managed by The Skills Service, visit their website at www.theskillsservice.co.uk/stand-out/

You can find out about the many opportunities available, as well as volunteering roles and post-16 study options.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Young people will have worked extremely hard towards their A-levels or equivalent and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“Regardless of the grades they achieve, it’s important young people remember there is plenty of support and advice available, whether they decide to go straight in to employment or continue learning at college or university.

“Making decisions on what training, education and ultimately which career to pursue can be daunting for young people. Experts are on hand to provide support and impartial advice to help young people make the best decision for their future.”