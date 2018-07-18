Peterborough STEM Festival 2018 to inspire youngsters to pursue careers in technology

Leading businesses are supporting a free educational festival in Peterborough to inspire youngsters to opt for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The next Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival in Peterborough is being staged at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, in Parnwell, on Saturday, 13th October 2018.

The free to attend event is sponsored by Peterborough insurance giant The BGL Group, Anglian Water and The Anglian Water @one Alliance.

Aimed at five to 16-year-olds, it will offer coding workshops, interactive science experiments, engineering and technology demonstrations and inspirational presentations.

Jonathan Frascella, of event organisers Digital People in Peterborough, said: “We’re inviting everyone to come along and hope the event is an inspirational experience for many children.”

Meg Harrington, BGL sponsorship manager, said: “This fantastic community event engages children with the wonders of STEM and we hope that our challenging yet fun technology activity inspires many youngsters to become future leaders in technology.”

Tracey Goddard, of @one Alliance, said: “This STEM Festival builds on our on-going commitment to inspire young people to be our future engineers, scientists and technology specialists; skills that we need to design, build and operate water and wastewater recycling centres and pipelines across all our Anglian Water region.

In addition to the main event, Digital People in Peterborough will deliver a Schools’ Challenge Day at the Allia Future Business Centre, in central Peterborough, on Tuesday, 9th October.

It is aimed at primary school pupils in years 5 and 6 and gives children the opportunity to take part in challenging activities led by STEM professionals and local organisations.

There is also a STEM Festival Roadshow, taking place a the Peterborough One Retail Park, on Saturday, 5th August, between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

Find out more and how to get involved in sponsorship, exhibiting, or volunteering, and how to get tickets at: peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk.