Peterborough Secondary School League Tables: How did your school score?

Secondary school league tables have been released by the Department For Education this morning - with Peterborough schools again falling below the national average.

Secondary schools are now measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight subjects - a mark known as Progress 8. Overall Peterborough scored -0.2 in this measure - compared with a national average of -0.02. For Attainment 8 - the actual grades pupils score aged 16 - Peterborough scored 42 - compared to an average across England of 44.5. However, there were some successes for Peterborough schools. The King’s School finished top of the city league, with a Progress 8 Score of 0.7. In total, of the 12 schools in the city, seven were rated as average or better. Progress 8 data on independent schools, including The Peterborough School, is not published. However, they scored an Attainment 8 rating of 58.9 - putting them second in that league table in Peterborough. The Iqra Academy is also not included on the Progress 8 table, but they scored 45.4 on Attainment 8, putting them fourth in the table in Peterborough for that rating. The Peterborough Telegraph has not included special schools in the table, but their scores, along with other statistics are available at www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education All data is taken from the Department for Education website.

1. The King's (The Cathedral) School Progress 8 score: 0.7. Description: Well above average. Attainment 8 score: 65.5

2. Arthur Mellows Village College Progress 8 score: 0.2 Description: Above average. Attainment 8 score: 51.3

3. St John Fisher Catholic High School Progress 8 score: 0.23 Description: Average. Attainment 8 score: 35.3

4. Ormiston Bushfield Academy Progress 8 score: 0.02 Description: Average. Attainment 8 score: 44.2

