Peterborough schools to remain closed until new year due to water leak

Two Peterborough schools will remain closed until the new year due to a water leak.

St John Fisher Catholic High School and St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, which are both in Park Lane, Eastfield, closed on Monday but were due to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday), which is the last day of term.

However, Peterborough City Council confirmed today that teachers and pupils will now not be able to return until the new school term in early January.

A spokeswoman said: “The water leak is more extensive than first thought. Both schools will now be re-opening in the new year.”