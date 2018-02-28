Peterborough schools closed due to 'Beast from the East'

Schools in Peterborough are currently closed due to the 'Beast from the East'.

Although Peterborough City Council's website has crashed, according to Heart FM the following schools are closed:

Snow in Market Deeping - Photo: @EastOfEngSnow

Arthur Mellows

Barnack Primary School

Bourne Academy

Bourne Grammar School

Caverstede Nursery School

City Of Peterborough Academy

Deepings School

Discovery Primary

Duke of Bedford

Eyrescroft Primary School

Hampton Hargate Primary School

Heltwate

Heritage Park

Highlees Primary School

Jack Hunt

Ken Simpson School

Kirkstone House School

Lime Academy, Abbotsmede

Lime Academy, Parnwell

Lime Academy, Watergall

Longthorpe Primary

Middleton Primary

Nene Park Academy

Oakdale Primary School

Ormiston Bushfield Secondary Academy

Paston Ridings Primary School

Peakirk-Cum-Glinton CE Primary

Peterborough Pupil Referral Centre (all three sites)

Queen Katharine Academy

The Peterborough School

Mulberry Bush at Saint Augstine's

Mulberry Bush

Marshfields

Nenegate School

Newborough Primary

Northborough Primary School

Ravensthorpe Primary

Ryhall CE Academy

Sacred Heart

St John Fisher High School

Spalding Academy

Stanground Academy

Welland Academy

Westfield Primary Academy

West Town Primary Academy

Willoughby School

Wittering Primary School

Peterborough Regional College and New College Stamford are also shut, as is the Household Recycling Centre in Dogsthorpe.

