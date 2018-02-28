Peterborough schools closed due to 'Beast from the East'

Schools in Peterborough are currently closed due to the 'Beast from the East'.
Although Peterborough City Council's website has crashed, according to Heart FM the following schools are closed:
Arthur Mellows
Barnack Primary School
Bourne Academy
Bourne Grammar School
Caverstede Nursery School
City Of Peterborough Academy
Deepings School
Discovery Primary
Duke of Bedford
Eyrescroft Primary School
Hampton Hargate Primary School
Heltwate
Heritage Park
Highlees Primary School
Jack Hunt
Ken Simpson School
Kirkstone House School
Lime Academy, Abbotsmede
Lime Academy, Parnwell
Lime Academy, Watergall
Longthorpe Primary
Middleton Primary
Nene Park Academy
Oakdale Primary School
Ormiston Bushfield Secondary Academy
Paston Ridings Primary School
Peakirk-Cum-Glinton CE Primary
Peterborough Pupil Referral Centre (all three sites)
Queen Katharine Academy
The Peterborough School
Mulberry Bush at Saint Augstine's
Mulberry Bush
Marshfields
Nenegate School
Newborough Primary
Northborough Primary School
Ravensthorpe Primary
Ryhall CE Academy
Sacred Heart
St John Fisher High School
Spalding Academy
Stanground Academy
Welland Academy
Westfield Primary Academy
West Town Primary Academy
Willoughby School
Wittering Primary School
Peterborough Regional College and New College Stamford are also shut, as is the Household Recycling Centre in Dogsthorpe.
