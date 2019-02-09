Peterborough schoolchildren learn how to cook a good breakfast as part of hands-on education programme

Three Peterborough schools were given a hands-on breakfast experience as they learned how to cook their way to a healthier start to the day.

From making pancakes and sausages to meeting a farmer, children at Braybrook Primary School, Dogsthorpe Academy and Farcet C of E Primary School had much to enjoy during Kids Country and National Breakfast Week. The education programme from the East of England Agricultural Society sees children encouraged to understand the nutritional value of their food, and to give them the chance to experience the whole farm to fork process. Deputy head teacher at Farcet C of E Primary School Nicola Martin said: “The children loved all the activities on offer and learnt so much about how their food gets from the farm to their plates. “Feedback from one of our pupils included: ‘This has been the best day at school ever!’” Pupils were able to meet Peter Sharpley and look around his tractor, as well as learn about the different parts of a pig, and the growing process. The programme is supported by Central England Co-op. Member and community relations officer Kym Hunt said: “We were delighted to once again support Kids Country and National Breakfast Week following the success of the partnership in previous years in raising awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of breakfast. “We always welcome the chance to make a real difference to the lives and education of local children and this collaboration provided the perfect opportunity to do just that, and was a hugely rewarding experience for all involved.”

Kids Country and National Breakfast Week Local farmer Peter Sharpley brought his tractor into school for pupils to look around.

Kids Country and National Breakfast Week Children making pancakes

Kids Country and National Breakfast Week Children learning about a square metre of soil

Kids Country and National Breakfast Week Children and staff making pancakes

