Peterborough school pupils take a stand against illegal parking

Pupils at a school in Peterborough took a stand against illegal parking outside the school premises.

Children at Longthorpe Primary School decided to “take action” by distributing parking safety leaflets to parents asking them not to park on the yellow zig-zag lines.

Pupils at Longthorpe Primary School with their leaflets

Members of the school council said they were worried as “dangerous parking can cause accidents”.

School council lead teacher Emily Polson said: “We had lots of positive feedback from the parents we gave leaflets to - nearly all parents we approached were taking a leaflet.

“Many congratulated the children on taking a stand against dangerous and illegal parking outside the school. We also received some great suggestions from parents on how to further tackle the problem, including having child shaped road safety signs which the School Council are now considering organising a fundraiser to purchase.

“We estimate that with seven children handing out about 30 leaflets each, plus our adult helpers, we handed out over 250 leaflets.

“We will be repeating this initiative and hope people parking in the roads adjacent to the school will respect the reasons why we are doing this.”