Peterborough school closures - Thursday, March 1

Have your say

According to Peterborough City Council, the following schools are closed:

Brewster Avenue Infant and Nursery School

St. Augustine's C.E Junior School

Paston Ridings Primary School - part closure (Foundation, Y2 & Y4 closed)

Brewster

Hampton Vale

Parnwell

Abbotsmede Lime Academy

Barnack

Beeches

COPA

Hampton College

Hampton College Primary

Hampton Gardens

Hampton Vale

Jack Hunt

Ken Stimpson

Marshfields

NeneGate

Ravensthorpe

St Augustines

Stanground Academy

Thomas Deacon Academy

Thomas Deacon Junior Academy

Watergall Lime Academy

West Town CLC.

Sawtry Village Academy and Farcet CE are also closed.

The list of closures according to the council can be found here.