Peterborough school closures - Thursday, March 1

According to Peterborough City Council, the following schools are closed:
Brewster Avenue Infant and Nursery School
St. Augustine's C.E Junior School
Paston Ridings Primary School - part closure (Foundation, Y2 & Y4 closed)
Brewster
Hampton Vale
Parnwell
Abbotsmede Lime Academy
Barnack
Beeches
COPA
Hampton College
Hampton College Primary
Hampton Gardens
Jack Hunt
Ken Stimpson
Marshfields
NeneGate
Ravensthorpe
St Augustines
Stanground Academy
Thomas Deacon Academy
Thomas Deacon Junior Academy
Watergall Lime Academy
West Town CLC.
Sawtry Village Academy and Farcet CE are also closed.
