Peterborough’s education struggles laid bare in wide-ranging report

The full extent of Peterborough’s struggles in the education league tables have been laid bare in a wide-ranging city council report.

Newly released data shows children of all backgrounds are continuing to achieve far less than their equivalents across the country at primary school level.

The troubling figures come shortly after the Peterborough Telegraph reported that the city’s schools (many of which are academies) came second bottom for Year 6 SATs results in the past three years.

Councillors discussed the findings at a public meeting on Thursday evening. One of them, Cllr Steve Lane from the Werrington First group, told the Peterborough Telegraph he was concerned change will take time to have an effect.

He added: “We need a political focus from all parties to scrutinise and challenge this authority more frequently, so it can offer parents the trust and hope for a best educational outcome and life chances for their children.”

The new SATs data shows a wide gap in attainment for the city’s three largest population groups - White British, White Other and Pakistani - compared to their equivalents nationally, as well as disadvantaged pupils, children with English as an Additional Language (EAL) and children with special educational needs.

As a collective, the city’s schools were -10.1 percentage points below the national average for pupils achieving the expected Key Stage 2 standards in 2016, with that gap widening to -10.4 in 2018.

Results were little better in Early Years, the Phonics Screening Check and end of Year Two results, with Peterborough languishing near the bottom of the league tables and pupils from all different backgrounds almost entirely achieving worse results than their equivalents nationally.

Year 11 results in 2018 have not yet been broken down into different categories, but collectively Peterborough was below the national averages for attainment and progress.

The council report lists a number of ongoing projects to help improve standards, including: offering support to schools where there are concerns, school sessions with an Ofsted inspector and teacher work groups.

BREAKDOWN OF SATS RESULTS

Percentage of city pupils reaching the expected standard (national average in brackets):

Disadvantaged: 42.2 (50.7)

EAL: 48.8 (63.0)

EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan): 7.3 (8.6)

SEN support: 15.4 (24.0)

Pakistani: 48.4 (61.1)

White British: 55.7 (64.5)

White Other: 42.7 (61.0)

Total: 54.0 (64.4)