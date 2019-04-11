Peterborough pupils allowed to miss school for global climate change protest start city centre campaign

Two Peterborough school pupils who were allowed to miss a day of school to join a climate change protest are leading a campaign in the city centre tomorrow.

Finian Reid and Yasmeen Hughes (both 16) were given permission by The King’s School in Park Road to join a protest in London on March 15, on the premise that they helped to educate their fellow pupils afterwards.

March’s protest saw thousands hit the streets across the country, and even around the world.

Another protest is now planned on Friday with Peterborough this time taking part, although pupils will be on their Easter holiday so will not miss any lessons.

Finian said: “It really inspired us to get to meet so many people. We decided we wanted to take some action here and hopefully enforce some change and raise awareness.

“The aim is to get the Government to declare a national emergency on climate change to reduce emissions long term and improve education at schools, so it’s statutory from a very young age.”

School headteacher Darren Ayling said he allowed Finian and Yasmeen to miss school as he was “convinced by their seriousness and commitment to an incredibly important cause”, but only on the understanding that they lead an assembly on climate change and help reduce contamination of recycling at school.

He added: “I’m full of admiration for Yasmeen and Finian and can only hope that more collaboration of this kind can happen between the generation that has squandered our natural resources and the generation with an interest in using them in a sustainable way.”

The protest will begin in Cathedral Square at 11am.