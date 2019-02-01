Peterborough pupil hurt after part of school toilet roof falls on them

A pupil was hurt after part of the roof in the school’s toilets fell on them.

The pupil at Thomas Deacon Academy in Queen’s Gardens received “minor injuries” according to the school.

The incident happened earlier this week.

The new toilet facilities had only been completed last year, with the work commissioned by the academy using a contractor recommended by Peterborough City Council.

The pupil’s age and gender have not been disclosed, but it has been revealed that it is a Sixth Form student.

Emily Gaunt, acting head of school at Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “Earlier this week a small portion of ceiling fell in one of our new toilet facilities, but fortunately it didn’t cause any serious injuries.

“One student was affected by the incident. This student was assessed for minor injuries and sought medical advice, but thankfully was not seriously injured. We have been in regular contact with the student and their family since the incident.

“The safety and security of our students is paramount. We took immediate action to close off the area and reported the incident to the local authority and building contractors who completed the work last year.

“The contractors have since completed urgent remedial works to ensure that the area is safe to reopen following a further full and robust assessment of the entire building.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: “The work was commissioned by the school using a contractor which had been appointed under the council’s procurement framework.

“We have assisted the school in working with the contractor to ensure urgent remedial works were completed, along with a safety assessment of the building.”