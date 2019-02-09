Peterborough primary taken over by academy trust

Pupils and staff at a primary school celebrated after joining an academy trust.

Discovery Primary Academy joined the Four Cs Multi Academy Trust (MAT) at the start of the school year - but held official celebrations at the end of January.

Michelle Siequien, Head of Discovery Primary Academy said: “We are confident that this change will further support all the staff and children at Discovery as we all strive to ensure that each child achieves their full potential.”

Mike Sandeman, the CEO of the trust said: “The opportunity to bring outstanding professionals together and combine them with colleagues that already operate in the Four Cs MAT, provides a real prospect to challenge some of the underperformance of children in the city.”