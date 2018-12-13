Peterborough primary school results improve - but more work is needed to climb the league tables

Exam results for pupils leaving primary school in Peterborough have improved this year - but the council said more needed to be done to close the gap to the rest of the country.

The final results for Key Stage 2 tests for 2018 show that 66 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard in reading which is five per cent higher than last year and 68 per cent in maths which is one per cent higher than 2017.

In the subjects combined, 54 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard which is a three per cent improvement on last year and a 15 per cent improvement over two years.

However, the average score across England is 64 per cent, and Peterborough sits near the bottom of the national league tables.

Since 2016, the city’s results have improved by 14 percentage points in reading (from 52 per cent to 66 per cent), three percentage points in writing (from 67 per cent to 70 per cent), nine percentage points in mathematics (from 58 per cent to 67 per cent) and 15 percentage points where pupils achieved the standard in all three subjects (from 39 per cent to 54 per cent).

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “It is clear that the city’s results continue to show a steady and sustained improvement and we are pleased to see further evidence of this trend of better outcomes.

“However, the city council, all schools and everyone involved with education in Peterborough remains focused on closing the gap to the national average further still and moving Peterborough to a higher position in the national rankings.”

One of the big success stories in the city this year was Ormiston Meadows Academy, which has been rated as the top primary school in Peterborough for the progress that pupils make.

Jean Watt, Principal of Ormiston Meadows Academy, said: “We are really pleased to see that the hard work and commitment of both our pupils and staff has been confirmed today, with the release of the new primary school league tables. The results demonstrate the improvement and value we add to pupils’ attainment, placing us as one of the top primary schools in Peterborough for progress and as an academy of choice for parents in the area.“We are committed to building on the improvements and achievements made this academic year, as we continue on our upward trajectory.”

Luke Bowers, Regional Director for Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “Jean and the team at Ormiston Meadows Academy have worked incredibly hard to drive improvements at the academy, so it is great to see this reflected in the strong progress scores achieved this year. We look forward to continuing to work with the team to build on this and to ensure that all pupils are receiving a first-class education.”

