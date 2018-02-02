Peterborough primary school forced to send pupils home after builders cut electricity and water

A Peterborough primary school is going to be forced to close this morning, Friday, after builders cut vital cables.

St Michael's Church School in Constantine Drive, is having to send pupils home as builders working on housing opposite have cut through some cables.

As a result the school has no electricity or running water.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: "Contact is being made with parents."

St Michael's Ark Pre-School is also closed, as is Morrison's in Cardea as a result of the power cut.