Peterborough primary rated ‘Inadequate’ in highly critical report

Hampton Vale Primary School has been rated as ‘Inadequate’ after receiving a highly critical Ofsted report.

Poor results, inadequate leadership and a failure to accurately measure pupil achievement were some of the reasons inspectors handed out the lowest possible rating.

Hampton Vale Primary School

The school in Westlake Avenue had been rated as ‘Good’ after its previous inspection in 2014. The percentage of pupils at the school who reached the required SATs standards last year was 14 percentage points below the national average in reading, 17 in writing, 19 in maths and six in English grammar, punctuation and spelling.

Ofsted’s findings included:

l Since the last inspection leaders and governors have not provided a clear direction.

l Pupils’ achievement at Key Stage 2 has declined considerably since the last inspection.

l Leaders and teachers do not know accurately how well pupils are achieving against national standards.

l Governors, many of whom are new to their roles, are not yet holding senior leaders to account over educational standards.

l Leaders do not know if pupil premium funding is spent effectively.

l Children start their education well in the early years.

l Safeguarding arrangements are effective.

The report was released after headteacher Anne Neary took a leave of absence from the school, but Peterborough City Council has insisted her absence is due to “personal reasons” only and that she has not left her role permanently.

When contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph about its Ofsted report, the school referred the newspaper to Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at the council, for comment.

The PT asked the council if Mr Lewis wanted to comment. A statement was then sent to the PT but was attributed to a council spokesperson. It read: “We are disappointed that the outcome of the inspection was not more positive, although we recognise that there are many positive statements within the report. We are currently providing significant advice, support and challenge to the governing body and senior leaders at the school. We are also providing positive action to help the school improve rapidly and expect to see progress in the near future.”

A letter on the school’s website from chair of governors Greg Hines, addressed to parents and carers, stated: “Whilst a number of strengths and successes are included in the report, we are very disappointed by the overall judgement. We are very committed to putting in place the recommendations Ofsted have made.”

The PT also attempted to contact council cabinet member for education Cllr Lynne Ayres and representatives for Hampton Vale Cllr Marco Cereste, Cllr David Seaton and Cllr Dave King, but none had responded to requests for comment by the time of going to press.