Peterborough primary pupils’ success in story-writing competition

Three pupils from local primary academies in Peterborough celebrated after being awarded first, second and third place in a national short-story competition which aims to boost creativity and literacy skills among primary children.

The competition, designed and implemented by Greenwood Academies Trust, received over 1,000 entries from pupils across the Trust’s primary academies.

After writing fantastic and creative 500-word stories, Emilia Sosnowska, Year 4 pupil at Newark Hill Academy, received first place alongside Year 3 pupil, Ria Kaur, also from Newark Hill Academy, who received third place. Shiksha Kaur, Year 5 pupil at Dogsthorpe Academy was awarded 2nd place in the competition.

Taking inspiration from David Walliams’ popular book, ‘The Ice Monster’, the pupils across the Trust were tasked with writing a short story that adopted the ice monster theme, and began with the first line of Walliams’ book, “One bleak winter’s night, in the back streets of London”.

Charlotte Krzanicki, senior education adviser at Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “It has been inspiring to see our short story competition so warmly embraced by the children, and it was exciting to see our pupils so engaged with literacy and writing, building on key skills needed for their futures.”

Sponsored by Pearson, pupils who placed first, second, or third, across three year groups received a wide-range of non-fiction and fiction books from the leading education provider.

Rich Hickin, Pearson’s director of partnerships, said: “Supporting the next generation of creative writers is very important to us at Pearson and it was amazing to see pupils not only so enthusiastic about writing, but thoroughly enjoying the experience. We hope that by sharing some of our favourite books with the leading entries, their passion for creative writing will continue well into the future.”

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “We take pride in helping our pupils develop the skills that are vital for success. The competition not only supported this goal, but celebrated our ethos that prioritises inclusivity, academic improvement and creativity.”

This competition is the first in a series of opportunities scheduled for pupils within Greenwood Academies Trust, with additional competitions, developing their maths and reading skills, planned.