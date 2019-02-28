Peterborough headteacher to say goodbye after four years at school

The headteacher of a Peterborough school has announced she will step down later this year - two months after the school was rated good by Ofsted.

Jean Watt will leave her post as principal of Ormiston Meadows Academy at the end of the academic year.

Jean has spent four years at the school taking it on a journey of significant improvement and success.

Most recently, and reflective of Jean’s unwavering drive and commitment to raise standards ever higher at the school, Ormiston Meadows Academy achieved a Good Ofsted rating in December 2018.

In the report, inspectors praised the effective leadership team for their tireless work and “drive” to ensure that the school has continually improved since its last inspection in September 2016. Inspectors also recognised the improvement in outcomes for pupils, with pupils making strong progress from all starting points and achievement improving “consistently” since the last inspection to “the highest outcomes yet in 2018”.

The academy has now launched a recruitment process to appoint a new principal, who will take up the role at the beginning of the next academic year. The new appointment will work closely alongside the school’s senior leadership team, Trust, Board of Governors and wider school community, to maintain and build on the high standards and expectations already achieved.

Mrs Watt, said: “I have been privileged to serve as Principal of Ormiston Meadows Academy for the last four years and I will leave with so many incredibly fond memories of my time here. It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to lead the school through its development, and for it now to be the high-achieving, positive learning environment that it is today.

“With the support of our committed and highly professional staff, and our outstanding leadership team, my time at Meadows has been immeasurably exciting and rewarding. I have the greatest confidence that this brilliant team, supported by a new Principal, OAT and the Governing body, will continue to build on the success and achievements that we have all reached together.”

Luke Bowers, Regional Director, Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), said: “Ormiston Meadows Academy has been on a transformational journey under Jean’s leadership over the last four years. She has done a phenomenal job as Principal and she will be sorely missed by all.

“We now look forward to launching our recruitment process to appoint a new Principal who will share our vision and high standards for the school going forward. It is a really exciting chapter for the school, as it continues to build on its achievements and continue on its journey of success.”

