The annual Peterborough Drama Festival has been cancelled due to the bad weather.

The festival featuring schools from in and out of Peterborough was set to take place tomorrow (Friday, March 2) and Saturday at the Salvation Army Citadel off Lincoln Road.

Peterborough Drama Festival 2017 at the Salvation Army Citadel. Pupils from Dogsthorpre Infants School performing in the choral speaking class

There are currently plans to reschedule the festival.