Parents unable to find out primary school places in Peterborough due to IT failure

Parents have been unable to find out which primary school in Peterborough their child will go to due to an IT failure.

Many parents stayed up until 12.30am this morning (Monday, April 16) to find out which school their child will be attending from September but were frustrated when the placement was not available to see.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Due to an IT system issue parents are unable to view their offers online and we are unable to send out offer emails.

“This is currently being investigated by our IT team who are working to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.”