Ofsted praises Peterborough nursery in first inspection

A Peterborough nursery has been praised by Ofsted after being inspected for the first time.

Apricot Nursery in Wainman Road, Orton Longueville, was rated as ‘Good’ following its inspection.

The nursery had replaced Alpha Kindergarten before reopening in February.

Inspector Helen Harper said: “Staff create a welcoming and nurturing environment to help children learn.

“They support children’s emotional wellbeing very well. Children have a close relationship with staff, and they develop a strong sense of belonging.”

The nursery was told to “enhance opportunities for children to develop their early writing skills.”

Nursery manager Nick Douglass said: “I’m extremely happy. The team worked really hard and, for a first inspection, it was really strong.

“The Ofsted inspector had great praise for us, so by the time the next inspection comes around there’s no reason why we would not be Outstanding.” Mr Douglass added: “I would like to give a big thanks to all the families and the team.”