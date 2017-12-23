Nursery’s week of festive activity

The children, parents and staff at The Hampton Day Nursery in Peterborough have been getting into festive spirit with daily Christmas- themed activities.

Children have spent the week singing carols, making Christmas decorations, tucking into the festive dinner, prepared by the nursery chef, and dancing their feet off at the Christmas Party.

Nursery staff had their own competition to design the best Christmas play theme using cardboard boxes, while parents joined in with a festive Stay and Play session and got involved with the Christmas Jumper Day, wearing festive prints and donating generously. Santa also visited the nursery, leaving presents for all the children.

Nursery manager, Heidi Cassidy, said: “Christmas is a truly special time for everyone, so this year we tried to make sure that everyone has a chance to get festive by involving staff and parents. The response has been fantastic and everyone got involved, creating a true buzz throughout the nursery.”