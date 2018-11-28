No further action taken after allegation of sexual assault at Peterborough primary school

Police investigating an allegation that a pupil at a Peterborough primary school was the victim of an sexual assault by another pupil have said no further action will be taken.

The alleged incident took place at Lime Academy, Parnwell, earlier in November.

Lime Academy Parnwell

Today, Wednesday November 28, a police spokesman said: "Officers investigating reports of a sexual assault involving two children in Peterborough have concluded that no further action will be taken due to their being insufficient evidence to progress a case."

At the time of the allegations, Headteacher Sarah Cullen told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Safeguarding is of paramount importance at Lime Academy Parnwell and following an allegation about an incident involving pupils we are now working with the police as they investigate.

"We have informed parents of the situation as we appreciate that they have concerns and let them know that, as is normal following a serious allegation, we have reviewed our immediate safeguarding arrangements to ensure their children are safe in our care.

"The school is open and well-attended, it is important for children's education that parents continue to send them to school."