Nine out of 10 pupils given first choice primary school in Peterborough

Approximately nine out of every 10 pupils in Peterborough have received a place at their first choice primary school.

Out of the 2,821 parents who applied for a place before the deadline, 91 per cent have been offered their first preference school.

The figure is down slightly from 91.4 per cent in 2017, but higher than the 87.8 per cent in 2016.

In total 98 per cent of parents were offered one of their three preferred primary schools with around 5.8 per cent being offered their second preference and one per cent their third.

Parents who applied for a primary school place online were forced to wait an extra 11 hours than expected to find out where their child was going due to an IT failure.

Parents were finally able to log-on from 11.30am today (Monday, April 16) to find out which school place their child has been offered. They also received an email to inform them of their offered school.

In addition, all parents who applied for a place have been sent a letter by first class post this morning explaining their offer.

Jonathan Lewis, Peterborough City Council’s director of education, said: “Peterborough has seen a massive increase in its school population in recent years and we have worked hard to create thousands of new places to keep up with demand.

“Through continued good planning we have ensured that high numbers of families are able to send their children to their preferred primary school.”

In 2008 there was a total of 2,222 requested primary school places, compared to 2,821 this year.

The 27 per cent rise in 10 years has been addressed through the provision of new primaries and the expansion of existing schools.

Parents who are unhappy with the school place they have been offered have the right to appeal to an Independent Appeal Panel.

Parents will be given details of how to appeal with their offer letter or online.