Nine out of 10 children given first choice Peterborough primary school place

More than nine out of 10 children have been accepted at their first choice primary school in Peterborough.

Out of the 2,870 parents who applied for a place before the deadline, 90.4 per cent have been offered their first preference school. The number of applications has increased by 49 compared to last year.

In total 97 per cent of parents were offered one of their three preferred primary schools with around 6.8 per cent being offered their second preference and one per cent their third.

Parents who applied for a primary school place online were able to log-on to the council’s online portal today (Tuesday 16 April 2019) to find out which school they have been offered. Parents also received an email to inform them of their offered school.

In addition, all parents who applied for a place have been sent a letter by first class post this morning explaining their offer.

Parents who are unhappy with the school place they have been offered have the right to appeal to an Independent Appeal Panel.

Parents will be given details of how to appeal with their offer letter or online.