New teachers qualify from Peterborough training course - and the goal's to improve education standards in the city

This is the latest class of new teachers to qualify from Teach East in Peterborough - and it's hoped they can help improve education standards in the city.

Congratulating the 28 graduates when they collected their Graduation Certifications at the ceremony earlier this month, Mr Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education, Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I would like to wish all of these graduates the very best for the future in their careers as teachers in schools in the Peterborough area.

"Having high quality teacher training from Teach East in the city is a key part of the strategy to improve education outcomes and these trainees are our future school leaders”.

All the trainees have gained successful employment as a Qualified Teacher from September 2018, with the majority taking up positions in Peterborough schools. Sadie Boor, one of the Primary Trainees, said: “The course was so well organised with a fantastic range of sessions. Teach East has always been friendly, professional and supportive at all times. I am so glad that I took the Teach East route for my training”.

And Teach East is now embarking on training the next cohort of teachers for Peterborough with 37 new recruits starting in September 2018.

For more information about Teach East, teacher training or becoming a teacher go to: www.teacheast.co.uk