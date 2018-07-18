New schools considered for two areas in Peterborough

New schools in Barnack and Hampton are being looked into by Peterborough City Council.

The schools, if built, would help alleviate planned growth in both areas of the city.

The potential for the new schools was mentioned by the council’s head of schools infrastructure Brian Howard at last week’s Children and Education Scrutiny Committee meeting.

Asked by committee meeting Susan Lucan about school places in Barnack with 80 new homes to be built in the village, Mr Howard said: “There is provision currently for the children of Barnack at the primary school but this cannot expand any further.

“Provision is being looked at to build a school and get these children who will be living in Barnack and villages like that greater priority in their choice of vacancy available to them.”

More than 91 per cent of parents in Peterborough were offered their first choice primary school for their child entering Reception Year in September. That figure dropped to 80.6 per cent for pupils entering secondary school at Year 7.

Hampton remains a fast growing part of the city with four villages being built east of the A15, near Teardrop Lake, as part of the Hampton East project. One of the villages is Hampton Lakes.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, Conservative member for Hargate and Hempsted, said: “I live in the Hampton area and every week it seems a new street pops up and new people move in. Most have children and I wonder where it is that these children and those of the many, many families who have yet to move in will be sending them?”

Mr Howard said: “Hampton and Hampton Waters currently has a school planned to serve them which will open in September 2020.

“The scale of the project at Hampton is such, however, that it is more than likely we shall see a need for an additional school to that.

“Currently there is nothing on the planning list for a second school, but even if there were it would not open until 2022 at the earliest.”

Cllr Angus Ellis, Labour member for Bretton, said: “I do have concerns about children from villages travelling long distances to schools and I am well aware that there is a distinct correlation between travelling to and from school and persistent absence.”

Rob Alexander, Local Democracy Reporting Service