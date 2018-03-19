New look for pre-school garden

A garden area at a pre-school has reopened after improvements were made.

Cygnets Pre School in Hampton Hargate, which is run by Family Action, had the revamp after receiving £4,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help grant scheme and other donations.

The pre-school’s manager Kelly Hebdon said: “We asked the children what they would like in the garden and a number of them had requested a bridge, so we arranged to do a sponsored walk and managed to raise around £1,400.

“With the kind donations and a lot of physical hard work and time from my whole staff we managed to completely transform our garden into an environment rich in learning opportunities.” Children, staff, parents and city councillors Dave King and Marco Cereste attended the reopening.