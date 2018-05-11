New headteacher for Peterborough primary school

A city primary school has a new ‘consultant headteacher’.

Brendan Plunkett has taken over from Anne Neary at Hampton Vale Primary School in Westlake Avenue.

Asked why Mr Plunkett had taken over at the Peterborough City Council maintained school, a spokesperson for the authority said: “The headteacher is currently away from the school for personal reasons and a consultant headteacher has been appointed.

“We will continue to work with the school and offer support where necessary.”

Mr Plunkett is a headteacher for the Lime Trust, a multi-academy trust which runs three schools in Peterborough.

He wrote in the school’s May newsletter: “I look forward to getting to know the students and staff well and working in partnership with the governing body, senior leadership team and entire school staff.”

He added: “I am really excited to get to know your school and understand all the brilliant things that it has to offer the children. The highlight of my week has to have been meeting your children! They are polite, courteous and eager to learn.

“Over the coming weeks I will set some opportunities for you to meet with myself and the team. I want to hear from as many of you as I can and understand how we can make Hampton Vale Primary School even better.”

Hampton Vale was recently inspected by Ofsted which has yet to reveal its report. The school was rated Good after its last inspection in 2014.

The Peterborough Telegraph was unable to contact anybody at the school before going to press.