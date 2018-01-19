New crossing near Peterborough school will make journeys safer

A new crossing will be installed near a Peterborough school to make pupil’s journey’s to school safer.

The crossing is being built on the dual carriageway section of Gresley Way which links the Ivatt Way industrial estate to Hartwell Way and Ravensthorpe Primary School.

There is currently an uncontrolled crossing at the location and the new Toucan crossing will greatly improve safety for school pupils.

The work will get underway on Monday January 22 and should take approximately 13 weeks to complete.

As part of the project, work to upgrade two nearby bus stops will also be carried out, as well as the installation of a pedestrian refuge island in Hartwell Way, opposite the school.

Permanent lane closures will be in place during the work, but it is not expected to cause significant traffic disruption.

The Safer Journeys to School scheme was set up to enable young people to make journeys in a safe and active way. It is part of the council’s Local Transport Plan which aims to improve transport for everyone who lives, works or travels in Peterborough.