New acting principal at Peterborough Regional College

A new acting principal has been appointed at Peterborough Regional College.

Rachel Nicholls replaces Terry Jones who left the role in October, a year after Ofsted had rated the college as ‘inadequate’.

The college said Ms Nicholls, who has been seconded from her position as deputy principal at New College Stamford, will bring £important skills and experience, including curriculum expertise, that will be instrumental in delivering the college’s quality improvement plan”.

She will take up her new position on December 5, following on from vice principal Peter Walker who has been acting in the role since October.

Ms Nicholls has more than a decade’s experience at senior levels in college organisations, and holds an MSc in Leadership and Management from Leeds Metropolitan University.

New College Stamford currently holds a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Ian Jackson, chair of governors at the college, said: “We’re delighted that Rachel is able to come and join Peterborough Regional College. She will be a great asset to us as we drive forward our focus on improving our curriculum and increasing the quality of our offering to students.

“This move came about as part of our ongoing discussions with New College Stamford, who have been a great support to us in recent months. Rachel’s willingness to join us in an acting capacity is hugely valuable, as appointing a principal with the normal notice period would likely mean waiting until the summer term.

“This way, we have strong leadership in place straight away to achieve our goals.”

Janet Meenaghan, principal of New College Stamford, said: “We have a long-standing working relationship with Peterborough Regional College, where we often share insights and collaborate for mutual benefit.

“Rachel has played a key role in driving improvements at New College Stamford, and she is keen to use her skills to benefit students in Peterborough. We are pleased to support this arrangement and will continue to seek other ways our organisations can work together.”

New College Stamford has appointed assistant principal Alison Fox to the temporary role of vice principal.

RELATED

Principal leaves Peterborough Regional College with immediate effect