National recognition for school teacher

Queen Katharine Academy languages teacher Virginia Alfaro has been recognised for her outstanding teaching by the Association for Language Learning.

Virginia won the national award for ‘Promising Newcomer: Secondary Language Teaching’ due to her extensive work motivating students to get involved with learning languages.

Despite only being in her second year of teaching, Virginia has organised and run many events at the academy including a Spelling Bee, and Translation Bee, as well as student exchange programmes to Spain and Germany. She has even set up a YouTube channel to enable students to create songs and poems in Spanish.

Virginia is pictured with Juliet Lawson, the ‘Primary Language Teacher of the Year’.