More than 140 Peterborough pupils miss out on top school preferences

More than 140 Peterborough pupils will not attend one of their first three school preferences in September after a record breaking number of applications.

A total of 2,627 applications for secondary were received by the deadline of October 31 2017 which is a six per cent increase - or an additional 162 applications - on 2017.

Ninety five per cent of pupils will be offered one of their three preference schools. A total of 142 students were not offered one of their three preference schools. This is higher than last year when two per cent of children did not get a place at one of their preferred schools.

Of the 2,627 applications, 2,154 children secured a place at their first preference school representing 82 per cent of applications.

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Peterborough City Council said: "We have dealt with more applications for secondary school places this year and we expect this trend to continue for the coming years.

"We have been planning for this by working with existing schools to increase their capacity for example at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Jack Hunt School and Nene Park Academy where building works are due to complete this summer.”

Councillor Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for education, skills and university, said: “Secondary school is a big milestone in a child’s life and it’s fantastic to see that almost just over eight out of every 10 children have been offered a place at their first preference school.

“Our education team works hard to provide support and challenge to schools in all aspects of education and 11 out of the city’s 12 secondary schools which have been inspected by OFSTED have been rated as good or outstanding."

Parents who applied online are able to log on to the council's website from today (1 March) to find out about their child’s place. Letters and emails will also be sent to all.

Parents have the right to appeal to an Independent Appeal Panel about any offered place. Details of how to appeal are included with the offer letters, on the council website and on the applicants preferred schools website.