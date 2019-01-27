Memorial service for historical figures

Pupils from Thomas Deacon Academy and Queen Katharine Academy helped commemorate their namesakes at a service in the cathedral.

Both schools are part of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) which was also represented at the annual service, alongside members of the Thomas Deacon Foundation.

Canon Ian Black led the service at the cathedral, which is home to memorial sites for both historical figures.

After the opening speech, cadets from the TDET Army, RAF and Mini Cadet sections were brought to attention to honour the laying of a wreath at the foot of the Thomas Deacon memorial and a pomegranate at the burial place of Katherine of Aragon (her badge depicts a pomegranate). The service continued with readings before the closing prayers.