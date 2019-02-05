Learn more about becoming a teacher in Peterborough

People interested in taking up a career in teaching can attend a recruitment event in Peterborough.

The event will take place at The Holiday Inn-West in Thorpe Wood on Thursday (February 7).

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “The teaching profession is a great way to make your degree, skills and knowledge really count.

“Knowing every lesson shapes a life is a wonderful feeling – as a teacher you’re inspiring learning, helping children to stand on their own two feet and opening their eyes to what’s possible.

“You’ll start on a competitive salary too, have the opportunity to progress fast and can work anywhere you want to go, whether that is locally or further afield.

“There are no great schools without great teachers – that’s why we’re always looking for people with the passion and potential to teach. I would encourage anyone looking for a truly worthwhile career to come along to Train to Teach in Peterborough and find out where teaching could take you.”

At the event, experienced teacher training advisors will also be on hand to guide visitors through the training options and next steps. Representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training will also be on hand with insights into how to make a strong application.

Information will also be available about the financial support available – you could receive a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher.

The free Train to Teach event is being held at the Holiday Inn Peterborough - West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, PE3 6SG on Thursday 7 February from 4:30 to 7:30pm.

Applications for teacher training starting this September are now open.

To find out more about what life as a teacher is like, and to register for an event, visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching Line on 0800 389 2500.